ZANU PF MARCH BANNED

I am communicating with you all with regards to the solidarity march for peace that we had scheduled for tomorrow the 5th of June 2018. As a peaceful and law abiding Youth League we had taken precaution and sought police clearance for our solidarity march.



2. However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has turned down our request for a police clearance citing that a certain political party had been granted permission prior to our application. As a leadership we automatically accepted and embraced this decision by the Police.

3. All bonafide members of ZANU PF are hereby instructed not to engage in any actions that may resemble a solidarity march tomorrow as such actions are not only illegal but are unsanctioned by your leadership.

4. Our planned solidarity march will be held on WEDNESDAY 6th JUNE same time same VENUE.

5. I take this opportunity to encourage all Zimbabweans to engage in peaceful and law abiding politics as we play our part in this new dispensation of mature politics. We urge as well, the ZRP to arrest without fear or favour all persons who breach the peace in our country.

6. To all ZANU PF cadres, let us keep campaigning peacefully and be vigilant in the face of a provocative opposition whose embrace of impending electoral defeat is unfounded attempts to discredit our elections without just cause.





Cde Godwin Simbarashe Gomwe

Chairman Harare Province Youth League.