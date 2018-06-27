ZANU PF EXPELS FOUR

ZANU-PF has expelled four members who decided to stand as independent National Assembly candidates in the July 30 harmonised elections.



Zanu-PF Midlands chairperson Cde Mackenzie Ncube confirmed the development, saying the party had failed to find common ground with the members.



The four are Tsikadzashe Nemato (Gokwe Kana), Johannes Marise (Gokwe Mafungautsi), Jossinia Maupa (Kwekwe Central) and Dorothy Mhangami (Gokwe Central), as well as a number of councillors around the province whose number could not be ascertained.



“We were left with no option, but to generate an expulsion letter after we tried to engage them to no avail,” he said.



“We engaged Mhangami, but she remained adamant that she wanted to stand as an independent. So our options were limited on that one.”

Cde Ncube said the letters were yet to be distributed, but said the party was working on distributing modalities.



He said some agreed to withdraw their candidature, but could not make it before the ZEC deadline. “We agreed with some candidates for withdrawal, but we could not beat the ZEC deadline to process the withdrawals before Friday,” said Cde Ncube.



“We have some that had agreed to withdraw their candidature and to support the sole candidate, but unfortunately ZEC had already closed the doors.”



Cde Ncube said the party would continue engaging both the members and ZEC in trying to make the withdrawals possible. He warned some independent candidates against imitating the ruling party’s colours on their regalia and posters. “It was happening, especially in Gokwe South, where some where even putting President Mnangagwa’s face on their regalia,” said Cde Ncube.



“We frown upon that, and it is totally disallowed.”



We urge party supporters to vote for the candidates that where elected by people through a peaceful primary election held about a month ago.





Zanu-PF candidates for the constituencies are Cdes Victor Matemadanda (Gokwe Central), Owen Ncube (Gokwe Kana), Kandros Mugabe (Kwekwe Central) and Tawanda Karikoga (Gokwe Mafungautsi). Herald