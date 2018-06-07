WORKER TRAPPED BY CONVEYER BELT, LOSES ARM

AN EMPLOYEE at Arenel Sweets and Biscuits in Bulawayo allegedly lost an arm yesterday morning after he was trapped by a conveyer belt during maintenance.



Mr Goodluck Muleya (24) who sustained multiple injuries on his right hand and upper body was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he is receiving treatment.



The incident occurred at around 7AM.

Sources said the arm appeared mangled and bits of broken bone were protruding.





When The Chronicle arrived at the company premises in the Belmont Industrial area, Mr Muleya had already been ferried to hospital and a female company official who did not identify herself was hostile and refused to comment on the incident.





She said nothing of the sort had happened and denied the news crew access to management.





“Nothing happened here and we are not aware of any incident of that sort. Sorry, the manager is in a meeting and can’t attend to you,” she said.





However, Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Richard Peterson confirmed the incident saying they attended the scene.

He warned members of the public to be careful when working with heavy electrical machinery.





“I can confirm we received a report of a man who got trapped by a conveyer belt resulting in him sustaining multiple fractures. When the brigade arrived at the scene, co-workers had extricated him and our Ambulance services team attended to him.





“We encourage people to always ensure electrical machinery is switched off during maintenance to avoid risks of getting injured.





“It is important to exercise utmost caution when working with heavy machinery. Machines should never be worked on while running,” said Mr Peterson.

Employees who preferred anonymity said it was traumatic for them to see their colleague sustaining such a horrible injury.





“I don’t know what exactly happened but I was alarmed by Muleya’s screams for help. We thank God he survived. We managed to remove him from the trap. I think that arm will be cut off,” said an employee. Chronicle