WOMAN THROWS BABY INTO RIVER

A woman from Mangwende Village, Seke, appeared in court last week for allegedly throwing herself and her child into a river, resulting in the death of the minor.





Winnie Zhuwao (32) pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora on murder charges.





She was remanded in custody to June 12 and was advised to seek bail at the High Court.

The Prosecutor, Mr Norman Koropi, alleged that Zhuwao threw herself and her child in a pool in Manyame River.





She was retrieved in the morning unconscious, while the body of her child was found floating.





Mr Koropi said Zhuwao was a mental patient although her condition needed to be confirmed by doctors.





Meanwhile, a Chitungwiza man has been ordered to perform 426 hours of community service by magistrate Mr Gideon Ruvetsa after being convicted of unlawful entry and stealing $756.





Leo Tambanda pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence produced against him.





Mr Ruvetsa had initially sentenced him to 18 months in prison before setting aside six months on condition of good behaviour.





The remaining 10 months were suspended on condition that he performs 426 hours of community service at Chitungwiza Police Station.





Mr Koropi proved that on May 20 this year, at around 1400hrs, Mrs Vhono locked her house and went to the shops.





Tambanda then used a duplicate key to unlock the door and stole $756 cash, which was in a small bag and went away unnoticed.





Mrs Vhono noticed that her money had been stolen the following day at round 1000hrs.

Later on the same day, she saw Tambanda walking out of their house holding some keys and informed her husband who then confronted Tambanda and realised that he had a duplicate key.





They reported Tamanda to the police and the money was recovered. Herald