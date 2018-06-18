WOMAN DUMPS BABY FOR BOYFRIEND

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly leaving her one-year-old baby unattended as she went to cohabit with her boyfriend for 10 days in Nketa suburb.



Rubia Mudiwa from Nketa suburb allegedly left her daughter unattended at her place of residence during the night on May 30. Mudiwa only returned ten days later. Her mother reported the matter to the police leading to Mudiwa’s arrest.





Mudiwa was not asked to plead to neglecting a child when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Lungile Ncube.





Mr Ncube remanded her in custody today for a plea recording. However, Mudiwa told the court that she left her daughter in the care of her mother and younger sister.





Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu told the court that on May 30 at around 8 PM Mudiwa left her child unattended at her place of residence in Nketa suburb.

“Mudiwa disappeared to her boyfriend’s house and returned after ten days,” said Mrs Ndlovu

The court also heard that Mudiwa’s mother reported the matter to the police leading to her daughter’s arrest. Chronicle