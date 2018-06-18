Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate
Martin Dinha was yesterday advised to withdraw his candidature for
Mazowe North constituency where he lost to Cde Campion Mugweni in the
primaries or risk being expelled from the party and losing his job.
Adv Dinha successfully filed his nomination papers last Thursday as a Zanu-PF candidate for Mazowe North, a move that was described as a “last-minute decision to save the party”, amidst rumours that Cde Mugweni’s “skeletons” were about to be exposed.
This meant that the constituency has two candidates under Zanu-PF – Adv Dinha and Cde Mugweni.
Speaking at a provincial coordinating committee meeting in Bindura yesterday, Politburo member and principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology Cde Munyaradzi Machacha said the party had agreed that Adv Dinha withdraws as Zanu-PF candidate for Mazowe North.
WITHDRAW OR BE SACKED : ZANU PF TELLS MINISTER
