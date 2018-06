WITHDRAW FROM RACE : ZHUWAO PLEADS WITH MUTINHIRI

This is the lesser of the two reasons why I am pleading with you, General Mutinhiri, to please withdraw from the Presidential election. The second, and more important reason recognises that while you will indeed get some votes, they will not be enough to make an outright winner. There is a possibility that your participation will result in a run-off. General, you and I know that a run-off where one of the contestants is an incumbent who rose through a military coup would be a recipe for disaster that would make 2008 pale into insignificance. We will die like flies this time. DDT will be used again.