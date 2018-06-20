WE WILL FIX ECONOMY : CHIWENGA





The current generation has a duty to fix the economic challenges in the country for the sake of the future generations.





This was said by Vice President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga while addressing party supporters at a rally held at Mutsamba in Zaka North constituency.





The Vice President said Zimbabwe needs to have a vibrant economy where jobs are secured for the young graduates.





He said this can only be achieved in a corruption free environment, adding that the era of intra-party and inter-party fighting is over and called for a unity of purpose.





Cde Chiwenga said the Zanu PF presidential candidate, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has proved his capabilities to lead the country through the success of various national projects, among them the Command Agriculture Programme.





“President Mnangagwa has also successfully re-engaged with the international community through his open business mantra with investment commitment made so far set to unlock development, create jobs and improve the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans,”he said.





The Vice President also took the ruling party’s campaign trail to Baradzanwa in Bikita, where his message was centred on unity and peaceful campaigns.





“Unity and peace are key elements in rebuilding the nation,” he said.





He assured the people of Baradzanwa that the water challenges they are facing will be addressed in the shortest possible time, while the road network in Bikita, which is in a bad state, will be also be addressed.



