WE HAVE ORDERED 150 TONNES OF FABRIC : ZANU PF

Zanu-PF has finalised the procurement of at least 150 tonnes of fabric for the party’s regalia ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.



Addressing party supporters at a “Bhora mugedhi” rally in Marondera Urban, Zanu-PF Women’s League national political commissar Cde Approniah Munzverengi assured party supporters that regalia will be distributed to all party supporters.



“The party leadership has sorted the issue of the new regalia. It has been bought and we are expecting the lot in the coming week.



“We are expecting about 150 tonnes of fabric, caps and T-shirts for everyone who is a Zanu-PF cadre.







“Currently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on a tour of his economic development rallies, regalia is being distributed to all party supporters at the rallies.





“As your Women’s League boss, I will tell you the party regalia is coming and from that 150 tonnes, Mashonaland East province will get its share,” said Cde Munzverengi.

She urged party supporters to be united and fight detractors of the November 17 gains.





“Our leadership fought a battle for us to be liberated from the chains of Mr Robert Mugabe’s regime.

“July 30 is our day to strengthen our support to Cde Mnangagwa in leading the nation to prosperity.

“Over the past months we have brought at least $11 billion to the country and we are destined for more,” said Cde Munzverengi.





She urged party members to focus on economic development and be a united force to defeat the so-called opposition alliance. Herald