WE HAVE MOBILISED 50 000 PEOPLE FOR ED

THE Zanu-PF leadership in Masvingo has mobilised more than 50 000 people for President Mnangagwa’s rally at Mucheke Stadium on Friday.



Provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira said the President’s visit was a crucial one as it was going to invigorate the party ahead of the July 30 election.



“We have mobilised more than 50 000 supporters for President Mnangagwa’s visit on Friday,” said Cde Chadzamira.



He said Zanu-PF was poised for a landslide victory and the leadership wanted to demonstrate to President Mnangagwa that there was unity in the province and the membership was ready for the polls.





“We expect Masvingo to roar on Friday as we welcome our icon. We have everything in place and cannot wait for this important day. He will tour Mashava Mine and Cold Storage Company before a rally at Mucheke where a full house is expected.





“We also have received enough party regalia for our members as we want to show the world that Masvingo is a one party province. We are not bothered by other political charlatans who think that they will win seats in Masvingo. People know that we are the only party with them at heart as a number of developmental projects have been done for the people in Masvingo. This includes the Tokwe-Mukosi Dam from which 25 000 hectares will be put under irrigation,” Cde Chadzamira said.

Masvingo urban National Assembly candidate Retired Major Taguma Benjamin Mazarire said the First Secretary and President of the party’s visit comes at the right time when campaigning for the elections has reached fever pitch .





“We are happy to host our President at this crucial time of campaigning. His visit will ignite more fire within us candidates as we look for nothing short of victory in my constituency and others in the province. I urge all members to come in their numbers to listen to our important guest,” he said. Herald