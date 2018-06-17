WE EXPECT TO GET 70% OF THE VOTE : MOHADI





ZANU-PF expects to record victory by almost 70 percent in the forthcoming harmonised elections as the ruling party has solid support in all corners of the country, the party’s Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has said.





In an interview last week, Cde Mohadi, who is also the Vice-President of the country said no opposition party was prepared to stand against Zanu-PF.





“As a party we are prepared for the elections because we have solid support. I’m not speculating but I’m talking about the number of our party members who are registered to vote and come election time we will make sure that almost all of them vote even if it means transporting those who can’t make it to polling stations. Yes, MDC is doing whatever they are doing but there are more than 100 political parties that are registered and this will divide votes. We are ready and for sure we will win.





We expect a 70 percent victory,” he said.





He added: “There are some parties that are complaining that the media isn’t giving them coverage which isn’t right. The media must give all parties a platform to sell their manifestos to the people so that when they lose they don’t give excuses that they lost because they didn’t have coverage.”





He said in Matabeleland South Province the party will retain all 13 National Assembly seats. He said the thrust of the Zanu-PF Government was to revive the economy and a lot has changed since November when President Mnangagwa took over power.





“There is no inter-party violence so far and campaigns are being held peacefully and this is the spirit that should prevail even during elections. If you have a solid support base there is no need to engage in violence. After all we are all Zimbabweans and whoever wins elections has to run the affairs of the country hence there is no need to fight as we all want what’s best for the country,” he said.



