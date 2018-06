WE EXPECT TO GET 70% OF THE VOTE : MOHADI

“As a party we are prepared for the elections because we have solid support. I’m not speculating but I’m talking about the number of our party members who are registered to vote and come election time we will make sure that almost all of them vote even if it means transporting those who can’t make it to polling stations. Yes, MDC is doing whatever they are doing but there are more than 100 political parties that are registered and this will divide votes. We are ready and for sure we will win.