TWO EXPLOSION VICTIMS DIE





Two victims of the explosion that occurred at White City Stadium on Saturday where President Emmerson Mnangagwa had a Zanu PF rally have died.





The news was confirmed by the Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Cde Angeline Masuku who also appealed to people in the city to remain calm and peaceful in the unfolding events following an assassination attempt on President Mnangagwa who escaped unhurt but left 49 other people injured.





Meanwhile, the White City Stadium remains closed as investigations continue to establish what actually happened and a visit to the facility showed that police are on the ground investigating.





The attempted assassination of President Mnangagwa has been widely condemned as a cowardly attack by unprogressive elements bent of causing disharmony.



