TRUCK RUNS OVER, KILLS CYCLIST

A CYCLIST was killed on the spot after he was hit by a truck that was being driven by a suspected unlicensed driver along 12th Avenue extension in Suburbs, Bulawayo yesterday.

The deceased, whose name is being withheld until police notify his next of kin, is suspected to be in his mid-40s. He died near a spot where another man, who is said to be in the intensive care unit at a local hospital was involved in an accident on Saturday evening.





In yesterday’s accident, the truck driver fled from the scene after angry motorists were about to assault him.





Passengers in the truck told police at the scene that he did not have a valid licence.

The deceased’s friends said he had been drinking and was heading for his home in Woodlands.

They said he worked at Renkini long distance bus terminus.

One of the passengers in the truck who identified himself only as Ngwenya said they were coming from delivering sand and were knocking off.





“He was crossing 12th Avenue from Milton High School side and then we were approaching at the curve.





“The driver tried to swerve to the left but could not avoid him. He dragged him with his bike for some metres. He was knocked to the ground and died on the spot,” said Ngwenya.

He said the deceased vomited a lot of alcohol on impact.





There was a large pool of alcohol next to the deceased’s body.

The deceased’s friend Mr Nathan Maponga said he was heartbroken.





Mr Maponga said another person he knows was injured in an accident near the scene on Saturday.

“This is shocking, we were together drinking yesterday. I can’t believe that he is gone just like that. I feel for his wife and children because he left some of my friends who were drinking with him today rushing home,” he said.





When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, the cyclist was already covered with a blanket.

Meanwhile, in another accident, four people were injured after a woman lost control of a vehicle she was driving at a flyover near the NRZ maintenance workshops in Westgate.





The vehicle flew down from the fly-over, plunging to the railway line.

In a telephone interview Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said they attended the scene.





Bulawayo police Spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment, but police from Drill Hall Traffic section attended the scene. Chronicle