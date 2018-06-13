SPECIAL ECONOMIC AUTHORITY GETS FIRST CEO

The Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Authority (ZimSEZA) has appointed its first chief executive officer, Mr Edwin Kondo.



Said ZimSEZA chairman Dr Gideon Gono on the development: “Following approval by the Minister of Industry and Commerce and Enterprise Development Dr Mike Bimha, in terms of Section 22 of the Special Economic Zones Board would like to announce the appointment of Mr Edwin Kondo as its inaugural chief executive officer with effect from May 1, 2018.”



Mr Kondo is a holder of a Masters’ degree in Strategic Management, Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics; Certified diploma in accounting and finance (ACCA) and a National Diploma in marketing management.







Prior to his appointment as ZimSEZA CEO Mr Kondo served as the CEO of African Discourse in South Africa, executive marketing director of Turnall Holdings; business consultant of Leadership Development Centre at St Lucia Park; marketing manager (Africa) of BICC CAFCA in Harare, among others.





Dr Gono said the appointment of Mr Kondo was a key step in the full operationalisation of the Authority.





“The Board is confident that Mr Kondo will provide the necessary leadership in operationalizing the Authority. The Authority’s vision is to be a world class organisation that will attract and facilitate high quality local and foreign investment into the country,” said Dr Gono.





Zimbabwe’s Special Economic Zones are being established to fulfil the following objectives: to restore the economy’s capacity to produce goods and services competitively; to create economies of scale good enough for the locator of the proposed SEZs to be internationally competitive; to ensure inclusive growth emanating from the spread of growth nodes and diversified provincial offerings; to maximize the economic benefits of a given geographical location and its stakeholders, and to attract more investment from the international world. Herald