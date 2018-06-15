SOLDIER ROBS COP AT GUNPOINT

A 27-year-old soldier based at Reserve Force Batallion in Chipinge allegedly robbed a police officer of a phone worth $280 at gunpoint.



Freeman Chaerera pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery when he appeared before Mvuma Magistrate Mr Tayengwa Chibanda. He was remanded in custody to June 19 for trial.



In his defence, he told Mr Chibanda that on that particular day he was at work in Chipinge.



The State case against Chaerera is that on May 26 around 10am, he stopped Peter Kademo (34) at Carval Bar in Mvuma asking for a lift to Spar Complex located along the Harare-Masvingo highway.





Upon reaching the destination, Chaerera asked Kademo to take him to the 192km peg where he wanted to see his girlfriend, promising to pay an extra $3.





When they reached the destination, Chaerera asked Kademo to turn left into Mvuma for about 150 metres from the highway.





He then ordered Kademo to stop and produced a pistol threatening to kill him before demanding cash and a phone.





Kademo told Chaerera that he only had a phone, but no money. Chaerera took the phone from the complainant before demanding that he deactivates all the passwords and pin codes. Herald