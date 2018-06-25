RURAL TEACHERS TAKE ED TO COURT





The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) is seeking a High Court interdict to stop Zanu PF from forcing them and their pupils to their rallies.





In an urgent chamber application for an interim interdict filed at the Masvingo High Court on Thursday June 21 (case number H263/18), ARTUZ, and its leader Obert Masaraure (first and second respondents respectively), cite Zanu PF as the first respondent, while Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima is the second respondent.





“The constitutional rights of the applicants and all those on whose behalf they bring this application are under imminent threat as a direct result of the actions or inactions of the First and Second respondents. Specifically, notwithstanding recomendations of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to desist from doing so, the first and second respondents continue to threaten to do or, in fact, do the following:





“Ask, encourage or force children at schools as well as compelling teachers to attend or participate in political rallies or activities and cause the closure of schools for its political rallies or activities.





“Use school property including school premises, buses, furniture for its political rallies.”





The application added: “The second respondent has failed to take action to stop the first respondent from doing the above actions, notwithstanding recommendations from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to do so, and has, on the contrary, assisted the first respondent to do the above.





“The applicants aver that the continuation of the above actions and inactions will likely cause irreparable harm to the children and teachers involved and, therefore, seek an interim interdict restraining the first respondent from doing the abovementioned actions and the second respondent from assisting the first respondent to do the above mentioned actions,” .





ARTUZ and Masaraure are represented by Beatrice Mtetwa and Doug Coltart of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.



