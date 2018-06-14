PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES LIST

1. Nelson Chamisa – MDC Alliance
2. Emmerson Mnangagwa – Zanu PF
3. Nkosana Moyo – Alliance for People’s Agenda
4. Thokozani Khupe – MDC-T
5. Noah Manyika – Build Zimbabwe Alliance
6. Joice Mujuru – People’s Rainbow Coalition
7. Joseph Makamba Busha – Free Zimbabwe Congress (FreeZim)
8. Elton Mangoma – Coalition of Democratisation
9. Violet Mariyacha – United Democracy Movement.
10. Timothy Chiguvare – People’s Progressive Party of Zimbabwe(PPPZ)
11. Brian Taurai Mteki (Sekuru Tau) – Independent
12. Langton Toungana – Independent
13. Evaristo Chikanga (Rebuilding Zimbabwe Party)
14. Divine Hove (Nationalistic Alliance of Patriotic & Democratic Zimbabweans)
15. Peter Gava (United Democratic Front )
16. Lovemore Madhuku (National Constitutional Assembly)
0 comments:
Post a Comment