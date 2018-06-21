PICS : CHIWENGA IN CHIREDZI

The Zanu PF party will not tolerate corruption and will work to ensure that this vice is dealt with effectively as it hinders national development.





These were the sentiments expressed by the party’s second secretary Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga during a rally held at Maranda in Mwenezi this Thursday.





Zanu PF’s second secretary who is on a campaign trail ahead of the elections, continued with his tour of Masvingo Province.





Cde Chiwenga was in Maranda, Mwenezi where he emphasised that among the party’s key objectives is nipping corruption in the bud.





“The President does not tolerate corruption. Zanu PF does not tolerate corruption. That is the first issue we want to deal with once we win the elections,” he said.



