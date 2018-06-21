skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 21 June 2018
PICS : CHAMISA IN NEMBUDZIYA
Thursday, June 21, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Sanyati
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ILL MUGABE FLOWN TO SINGAPORE
FORMER President Robert Mugabe reportedly flew to Singapore for medical check-ups two weeks ago, with sources saying the 94-year-old ex-le...
FUNGISAI FIGHTS BACK
Musician Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has been criticised by some of her “fans” for her dance moves exhibited at the Winter Warmer concert...
GRACE MUGABE ALLY FALLS ON HARD TIMES
Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s ally, Smelly Dube, is on the verge of losing her Gweru house, after she failed to pay legal fees. Dube h...
WITHDRAW OR BE SACKED : ZANU PF TELLS MINISTER
Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha was yesterday advised to withdraw his candidature for M...
STEP DOWN, MDC NCUBE TELLS CHAMISA
THE Welshman Ncube-led MDC’s Matabeleland North leadership has called on MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa to step down fo...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment