OUR CAMPAIGNS ARE EXPENSIVE : MPOFU

Zanu PF is a train that is going to deliver people to prosperity and who will ever contemplate leaving the party under our leadership? Of course, there were people who thought it would be the case but look, Zanu PF is the party of delivery and we have candidates who have gone through thorough screening of the party to represent the party and I can assure you that no candidates are going to be found wanting when it comes to loyalty to the party. We may have individuals like in any situation who have such tendencies, but we will be on the lookout to make sure that it will not happen.