OPPOSITION ARE BARKING JACKALS : MOHADI

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has declared that Zimbabwe is a one-party State, describing opposition parties as “barking jackals”, which will not stand in Zanu PF’s way on election day.



Addressing a poorly-attended campaign rally in Chiredzi, Mohadi said: “Zim in essence, is a one-party State. Yes, we have other parties, but even when the moon is rising, the jackals bark, but will they stop the moon from shining?”



He blasted opposition MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa for making “unrealistic electoral promises of spagheti roads and airports”.



“Some are promising airports everywhere and spaghetti roads. As Zanu PF, we are not promising you heaven on earth, but something that we can deliver. People need food and bread and butter issues. We have never failed on our promises and working together with you, we will deliver,” Mohadi said.

He, however, confirmed Zanu PF’s fears of a protest vote by disgruntled party members.



“We know you had primaries on your own. I know some of them did not work well, but others went well. But now we are choosing Zanu PF not individuals.



“We are now going to campaign as Zanu PF and win as Zanu PF. All the differences and quarrels, let’s put them aside and vote for the real thing, which is Zanu PF.



“I know among us we had differences based on Lacoste and G40, but we are all Zanu PF. If G40 wins, it’s still Zanu PF, come back home. And let’s not reject a winner because he or she was G40. We should forgive no matter the differences. It’s over. What decides us is smaller than that which decides us, we came far,” he said.



Mohadi was responding to Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira, who had

raised concern over divisions created by the party primaries where most of the winners were from the G40 faction.



But Mohadi seemed to have failed to douse the factionalism, as the winning Zanu PF candidates for Chiredzi were not formally introduced at the rally. Newsday