ONE YEAR AND YOU RETURN HOME : MATANGA TELLS UN COPS

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday said officers deployed for United Nations peacekeeping missions will only serve for 12 months and there will be no extension of duties that will be awarded to them.





He said this was to allow other officers a chance to serve in such missions.

Comm-Gen Matanga said this while addressing nine officers who recently returned from Darfur after serving 21 months on UN duties.





The nine are Inspectors Taviringwa Charedzera, Simon Mukunzwe and Doreen Namwela, Assistant Inspectors Dennis Moyo, Faith Chifana and Spiwe Nyamasotera, Detective Sergeant Mayvin Nyangoni and Sergeants Lazarus Chiworeso and Tendayi Chemhere.

A total of 13 others are set to leave for Darfur on a similar mission.





Those that are leaving are Chief Superintendent Oscar Mugomeri, Chief Insp Tafadzwa Bekiwa, Insp Casian Nyarambi, Insp Rudo Chawatama, Asst Insp Mejury Madziyanike, Asst Insp Loveness Mangena and Detective Asst Insp Gladys Rubvuwe.





Others are Asst Insp Zacheas Ndlovu, Sgt Jully Moyo, Sgt Cecilia Tafirenyika, Sgt Martin Ngwenya, Sgt Tawanda Chovhunoita and Constable Felisia Musanhu.





Said Comm-Gen Matanga:“We want to make it a point that when we deploy you for 12 months, no more extensions. For the benefit of the house, I will be in New York next week and I will be talking to the (UN) assistant secretary to the secretary-general of operations and I want to make it a point that when we deploy you, you will be going there for 12 months and give a chance to others.”





Comm-Gen Matanga said officers who will be leaving the country should not apply for any extensions of duties.





He expressed gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful work that ZRP officers continued to do on international assignments.





“I am happy to say that the professional pedigree of our police officers is a demonstration and confirmation of the stature, quality and level of competence, proficiency, capability and the breadth of skills resident within the organisation,” he said.





Comm-Gen Matanga said the professionalism was also exhibited by the current UN police commissioner in Darfur, Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Makotose.

Asst Comm Makotose recently took up the post of Police Commissioner for Darfur after being selected from a global grouping of police officers by the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations.





“Not only that, there are also a number of other high-ranking senior and junior officers doing our nation proud in that mission and in many other war torn-States across the continent and beyond,” Comm-Gen Matanga said.





He applauded the returning officers for a successful tour of duty and applauded them for their high level of discipline, determination and courage to navigate through diverse challenges they faced. Herald