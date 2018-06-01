The National Patriotic Front (NPF) has released a damning letter castigating the ongoing Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy hearing into the alleged missing $15 billion worth of diamonds.





When the ZBC News sought clarification from the opposition party, NPF Spokesperson, Mr Jealousy Mawarire said parliament has no right to summon ex-President Robert Mugabe over the issue.





In response, parliament said the NPF should concentrate on campaigning rather than wade into its processes.





The portfolio committee chairperson, Mr Themba Mliswa said by requesting Mr Mugabe to attend a hearing on the $15 billion allegedly lost from diamonds revenue, parliament is not on a witch hunting exercise but just exercising its oversight role in line with the country’s constitution.





Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust Executive Director, Mr John Makamure weighed in, saying the NPF must familiarise itself with the constitution especially on the roles of parliament and stop interfering with due processes forthwith.





The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy has been summoning various government entities and public office bearers seeking charity on shady deals.

Recently, it released a report on the contentious Gwanda Solar Power Project deal involving controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivhayo. zbc