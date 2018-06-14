NOMINATION COURT : AS IT HAPPENS

Updates by the Herald



1300: In Midlands, former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Tapiwanashe Matangaidze has submitted his papers as an independent candidate for Shurugwi South. He was, last year, expelled from Zanu-PF on allegations of fanning factionalism. Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate for Lower Gweru constituency Cde Omega Sibanda and Zifa Vice President flew in from Russia to come and submit his nomination papers.



1220: Zanu-PF’s Cde Vengai Musengi has withdrawn from the Chegutu East race paving way for Cde Webster Shamu to contest on the party ticket.

1203: Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Makokoba constituency retired colonel Tshinga Dube has expressed concern at the slow process at the nomination court in Bulawayo, fearing proceedings might spill deep into the night.





1158: Zanu-PF National Assembly candidates Cdes Albert Nguluvhe (Beitbridge East)& Ruth Maboyi Ncube (Beitbridge West) have submitted their nomination papers at Gwanda Magistrates court. Cde Nguluvhe said he is confident or winning with a huge margin. Meanwhile, Zanu-PF senatorial candidate for Beitbridge constituency Cde Tambuzani Mohadi has has arrived at Gwanda Magistrate court to submit her nomination papers.

1124: Some candidates are being whisked out of the courtroom and being made to pay fines for contempt of court, after disrupting the process as many of th em failed to switch off their cellphones.

1121: Some candidates might fail on minor technicalities. As some of them are submitting their papers and leaving before their names are called out to make payments.

1114: Zanu PF National Assembly Bulawayo Central candidate Cde Mlungisi Moyo, says he fears the process might drag into the night as officials are overwhelmed by numbers. Cde Moyo says this is a sign that Zimbabweans are happy with the new dispensation. “There is freedom of expression and it is evident in the number of candidates. There will be Victors and victims of the Democratic process.”

1109: Former Kwekwe Mayor Mr Shadreck Tobaiwa who is eying a return in the council arriving at the Kwekwe townhouse to file his nomination papers

1107: Proceedings have briefly halted in court 6 as chaos is the order of the day. The presiding officer is calling for order but the candidates are turning deaf ears.

1103: MDC Alliance candidate for Zengeza West Mr Job Sikhala is confident of election victory. He said his victory was a foregone event given the support he said he wields in the constituency.

Candidates at Masvingo Provincial Magistrate court waiting to file their nomination papers

1102: There is chaos in court 6 at Rotten Row were the nomination is taking place as hundreds of candidates are trying to squeeze their way into the tiny room. Police details are maintaining order.



“Please honourable members be honourable enough and maintain order muri vanhu vakuru wani,” a police officer shouted. 10: 49 – Nomination Court for Presidential Candidates has opened at the High Court. Presidential candidates who have successfully filed their papers so far are:





Emmerson Mnangagwa





Noah Manyika





Nelson Chamisa





Violet Mariyacha





Joice Mujuru





10:48 – Ex-Zanu Pf Chivi South legislator Code Divine Dzingirai files papers to stand as an independent candidate in Chivi South constituency





Candidates that have submitted their papers will wait until close of business at 4pm when ZEC officials will officially announce candidates for the various constituencies. Candidates will then have to fill documents nominating election agent at their local ZEC district offices





10:47 – Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and Higher Education deputy minister Dr Godfrey Gandawa are also here to submit their papers as Independent candidates for Zvimba South and Magunje constituencies, respectively





10: 46 – Zanu PF losing primary election candidate for Chiredzi West Ward 28 Zinyemba Zinyemba and another Zanu PF Ward 3 losing candidate Mr Thagar Cader have filed their papers as independent candidates in Chiredzi





10:44 – In Midlands Province Zanu PF candidates are still at the Provincial party office putting final touches on their nomination papers.





10:43 – ZUJ Vice President Emmanuel Mavata has just arrived to file his nomination papers. He is representing the ruling party as a councillor in Kadoma.





10:42 – MDC alliance Mr Golden Mutizi, organizing secretary for Mash East says the process at the nomination courts is progressing well. He goes on to say that the MDC alliance is submitting nomination papers for all positions in the forthcoming harmonised elections





10:41 – Businessman Code Pascal Mudzikisi who lost in the ZANU PF primaries in Masvingo North to Cde Davis Marapira’s name has been called by ZEC provincial elections officer Mr Zex Pudurai as an independent candidate in Masvingo North constituency.





10: 40 – Zanu PF candidate Jephson Matewe ward 27 who has just submitted his papers at Town House said the process is going on smoothly. He says as an ex combatant he was taught to put people first. He said he is not happy with housing allocations in the city which he claim are being done on a partisan basis





10: 35 – Hundreds of aspiring councillors have thronged the Bulawayo city council chambers ,the venue for the council nomination court, Zec officials are receiving nomination papers from prospective candidates with results of the successfully and those who would have failed being announced at 4pm.

1010: Interestingly, in Chegutu East Zanu-PF has submitted two names with former Mashonalnd West provincial minister Cde Webster Shamu and youth league provincial chairman Cde Vengai Musengi being announced as candidates for Zanu-PF.





1000: In Beitbridge, there are two nomination courts for local government elections for Beitbridge. The district has 21 wards ( 6 urban and 15 rural)

Rural local government elections candidates will be submitting their documents at the Beitbridge rural district council boardroom. Those contesting urban ward are submitting at the municipality chambers. A handful of candidates are already waiting for the nomination court to open.





0945: Opposition parties candidates in Mashonaland West hail ZEC’s Nomination Court process. CODE senatorial candidate Mr Ezeria George Horwe said the process is fair and there has been no violence and intimidation witnessed yet. They also expect the coming harmonised elections to be free and fair judging on the nomination court proceedings.





0942: ZEC provincial elections officer Mr Austin Ndlovu started proceedings announcing the list of House of Assembly candidates and all Zanu-PF candidates have already submitted their papers. Mr Ndlovu indicated that the list had all candidates who submitted their nomination papers earlier urging those still to submit to do so. Overall results of those who would have succeeded or failed to be announced at 4 pm. Candidates are just filing their papers before leaving and will return at 4pm.





0926: The nomination court for House of Assembly has set at the Rotten Row Magistrates court. The presiding officer is calling out names of the candidates from different political parties. MDC-T’s Jessy Majome filed as an independent. Matabeleland South Nomination Court for 13 National Assembly constituencies and Senatorial candidates and provincial councils is sitting at the Gwanda Magistrates Court.





0923: In Masvingo Province, the Nomination Court for Senate, House of Assembly, Provincial Council and Women’s quota is sitting at the Masvingo Magistrates court. The Nomination Court for Masvingo City Council election is sitting at the Civic Centre

boardroom.





0915: In Chiredzi the Nomination Court for aspiring rural and urban councillors seats at

Chiredzi Town Council Boardroom. Candidates from various political parties are already waiting outside the court. In Kadoma the Nomination court for aspiring rural and urban councillors seats for Sanyati and Kadoma seats at Kadoma Town House Council Chambers. Proceedings have just commenced.





0912: In Midlands Province , the Nomination Court for Senatorial, House of Assembly, Provincial Council and Women’s Quota is sitting in the Midlands Capital – Gweru at Gweru Magistrates Court. The programme is expected to start at 10am. For the urban and rural district councils, the aspiring candidates are submitting their papers at the various council offices across the province.



