NOMINATION COURT : AS IT HAPPENS

1300: In Midlands, former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Tapiwanashe Matangaidze has submitted his papers as an independent candidate for Shurugwi South. He was, last year, expelled from Zanu-PF on allegations of fanning factionalism. Aspiring Zanu-PF candidate for Lower Gweru constituency Cde Omega Sibanda and Zifa Vice President flew in from Russia to come and submit his nomination papers.





1220: Zanu-PF’s Cde Vengai Musengi has withdrawn from the Chegutu East race paving way for Cde Webster Shamu to contest on the party ticket.

1203: Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Makokoba constituency retired colonel Tshinga Dube has expressed concern at the slow process at the nomination court in Bulawayo, fearing proceedings might spill deep into the night.





1158: Zanu-PF National Assembly candidates Cdes Albert Nguluvhe (Beitbridge East)& Ruth Maboyi Ncube (Beitbridge West) have submitted their nomination papers at Gwanda Magistrates court. Cde Nguluvhe said he is confident or winning with a huge margin. Meanwhile, Zanu-PF senatorial candidate for Beitbridge constituency Cde Tambuzani Mohadi has has arrived at Gwanda Magistrate court to submit her nomination papers.

1124: Some candidates are being whisked out of the courtroom and being made to pay fines for contempt of court, after disrupting the process as many of th