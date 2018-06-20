NKOSANA MOYO PARTY MANIFESTO TODAY

THE Dr Nkosana Moyo led Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) is expected to launch its election manifesto in Harare today.



Dr Moyo has been conducting election campaigns that he calls ‘walkabouts’ whereby he has been moving across the country having one to one engagements with the people.



In a statement on micro blogging site Twitter, Dr Moyo said he will launch his party’s manifesto at the Rotary Centre in Harare at 4PM.





“After a year of meeting Zimbabweans from all spheres, listening and learning their pressing challenges, and their call for a new political and socio-economic alternative, I’m honoured to officially invite all to the launch of the People’s Agenda manifesto by @APA Zimbabwe on 20 June,” twitted Dr Moyo.





He said the event will be open to all citizens across the political divide.

“We open this invite to all democrats, members of the free press, Zimbabweans across all political divides beyond APA members who want to listen, learn, critique and stay informed in lieu of the July 30 elections. Dress however you like. Even in your favourite scarf or t-shirt,” Dr Moyo said.





He said his party will also have a question and answer session on issues that may arise following the manifesto launch. The APA president has said his election campaign will not include mass rallies and he would not be distributing T-shirts to the electorate which is common among political parties.