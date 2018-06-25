NKOMO'S SON : I'M NOT READY FOR POLITICS





SIBANGILIZWE Nkomo, son of the late Father Zimbabwe, Vice-President Joshua Nkomo has said he was not yet ready to join mainstream politics, although he came from a family with a strong political background.





He told Southern Eye last Friday that his interest at the moment was reviving the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement in honour of his late father.





“I am not yet mature for politics, they say wisdom comes with age, and I know that I will end up in politics whether I like it or not since I come from a family with a political background. I am the son of one of the founding fathers of Zimbabwe,” Nkomo said.





He said the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement had nothing to do with politics, but was there to preach grassroots unity and national healing.





Nkomo said they opened the centenary service celebrating the birth of Joshua Nkomo on June 7, 2017, at St Joseph’s Matopo district and entertained over 30 000 people and would continue with the celebrations even outside the country.





He said they will end the celebrations on Thursday, by holding a Joshua Nkomo series lecture at the University of Zimbabwe and a fund-raising dinner dance.





“As the son of a man who believed in peace and tolerance, I always work towards peace. We want to go to Harare since we had not done anything outside Matabeleland and want to show that the late Father Zimbabwe was a national leader,’’ Sibangilizwe said, adding that both Vice-Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga were facilitating the programmes.





But, Mohadi on Saturday said he was not aware of the programme.



