NCUBE TRIES TO IMPOSE SON, FIRES SPOKESMAN

THE Professor Welshman Ncube led MDC has fired its deputy national spokesperson Mr Mbuso Siso and replaced him with Mr Oscar Ncube, as chaos continues to rock the opposition ahead of the next month’s harmonised elections.

Mr Siso was allegedly fired for refusing to step down as the party’s candidate for Ward two in Bulawayo and make way for Mr Nkanyiso Brezhnev Mathonsi, Prof Ncube’s son.

Apparently Mr Siso had successfully filed his nomination papers and will contest the seat under the MDC Alliance.

Mr Siso confirmed his dismissal on Tuesday in a post on his official Facebook page.

“I’ve been dismissed by Professor Welshman Ncube as the party dep (uty) national information and publicity secretary all because he attempted to bless his son Nkanyiso Brezhnev Mathonsi with Ward 2 Bulawayo central seat that was negotiated on my behalf to be the candidate,” he wrote.

Mr Siso alleged that Professor Ncube, in trying to impose his son, was trying to create a familial dynasty in the party in the same manner former President Robert Mugabe tried in Zanu PF.

“Thanks God I succeeded to block him as the candidate and his father for his dictatorship behavior. Professor Welshman Ncube should be stopped immediately for his unbecoming behaviour he is no difference with the Mugabe regime which attempted to create a dynasty by imposing his wife,” he said.

MDC national spokesperson Mr Kurauone Chihwai dismissed claims by Mr Siso that he was fired for refusing to make way for Mr Mathonsi in Ward two.

Mr Chihwai said Mr Siso was fired from his position and not from the party for bringing the party’s name into disrepute.

He added that the party was now considering disciplinary action against Mr Siso.

“It is not correct that Professor Ncube interfered with the selection process to discredit Cde Mbuso Siso. Cde Siso was removed from the position for dragging the name of the MDC into disrepute.

He was not fired from the party but given his behaviour outside the box we may be forced to take disciplinary action against the former deputy for lying,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Prof Ncube were fruitless as he was not answering his mobile phone. Sunday News