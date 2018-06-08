Friday, 8 June 2018

MUTINHIRI : I'M IN CHARGE

Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri claims that he is still the interim president of the National Patriotic Front's president as he cannot be expelled by unelected party members


He indicated that NPD will hold consultative meetings which will usher in a new substantive leadership.
He has in the meantime fired Jealousy Mawarire as NPF spokesman.

