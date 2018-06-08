MUTINHIRI : I'M IN CHARGE

Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri claims that he is still the interim president of the National Patriotic Front's president as he cannot be expelled by unelected party members
He indicated that NPD will hold consultative meetings which will usher in a new substantive leadership.
He has in the meantime fired Jealousy Mawarire as NPF spokesman.
Grace Mugabes entrance into Mdc Alliance is a disaster and being championed and facilitated by proxy Jerasi Mawarire @matigary @Mavhure @larry_moyo courtesy of @OpenParlyZw pic.twitter.com/TqqrbzyLj2— Political House Archive (@finley_198) June 8, 2018
