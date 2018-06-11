MUNICIPAL COP THROWN OUT OF MOVING CAR

A COMMUTER omnibus driver and a conductor have been arrested for allegedly throwing a Bulawayo municipal cop out of a motor vehicle and running over him.



Mr Tymon Moyo got into the vehicle which was being driven by Wilson Tapiwa Maguwu (31) in an attempt to arrest him for dropping passengers at an undesignated area.

Maguwu allegedly drove off with Mr Moyo and the conductor Courage Masamvu (22) pushed him out of the speeding vehicle.





Maguwu and Masamvu were not asked to plead to attempted murder when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure who remanded them in custody to next Friday.





Prosecuting, Mr Alfonce Makonese said the incident occurred last Tuesday morning between Sixth Avenue and Leopold Takawira.





The prosecutor said Mr Moyo, who was on a joint operation code named “No to Mushikashika” with the police, entered the vehicle with the intention of arresting the driver.

“Maguwu drove the vehicle for about 30-40 metres with Moyo inside and Masamvu pushed him out of the vehicle. He fell down and was run over by the same vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and is admitted at Mater Dei Hospital in the intensive care unit,” Mr Makonese said.

“After running over Moyo, Maguwu did not stop but drove through a red robot. Police made a follow-up and the two were arrested the following day. Chronicle