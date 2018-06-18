MUJURU SPEAKS ON MISSING $15 BILLION

PEOPLE’S Rainbow Coalition leader Dr Joice Mujuru has said ex-President Robert Mugabe’s revelation that the country was prejudiced of $15 billion through underhand diamond sales should not been dismissed as he was speaking from an informed position.



In February 2016, the former President revealed that due to diamond leakages at Chiadzwa diamond fields in Manicaland, $15 billion in diamond revenue could not be accounted for.



Addressing her party supporters at Tshabalala Hall in Bulawayo yesterday, Dr Mujuru said people should not assume that Mr Mugabe made the assertion because of his advanced age.





“I’ve been telling people, guys when you hear things being mentioned, or discussed or publicised try to find yourself there, am I part of this? God is great and one day He commanded Mr Mugabe while he was still the President to reveal to the nation about the missing $15 billion diamond revenue,” she said.





“You were in the dark, until he made the shocking disclosure. Had the matter been revealed by an ordinary person such as a prophet from an apostolic sect like my mother’s church, people could be saying, he is insane or is drunk. It’s him (Mr Mugabe) who said it as the head of state.”





The parliamentary committee on mines and energy tried in vain to get to the bottom of the matter.





On two occasions, Mr Mugabe failed to appear before the committee without giving any reasons prompting Parliament to write him a final letter warning that he could be arrested for contempt of Parliament if he continued to dodge the hearing.





Parliament has adjourned and would be dissolved on July 29. Herald