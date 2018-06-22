MOYO : MINISTERS TO APPLY FOR JOBS

OPPOSITION Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) presidential candidate Nkosana Moyo has pledged a governance paradigm shift, where prospective Cabinet ministers would have to apply and be considered on merit unlike the Zanu PF-led government system, where the leader picks “his cronies for top government posts”.



Addressing guests at his party manifesto launch in Harare on Wednesday, Moyo said: “Zimbabwe has a lot of skilled people who can take up ministerial posts, but the problem is that it is impossible to identify them and know where all of them are.



“I will not appoint ministers, but our requirements will be that one needs to apply in order to get a ministerial post so that ministers are chosen on merit and not through appointments because what stops a President from appointing his relatives.”



In a potshot directed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, Moyo said Zimbabwe now required economists to fix a “purely economic problem” and “not soldiers”.



“We fought a war and we needed soldiers to fight in that war … and now we are fighting to build an economy, but what is happening is that we are going back to get those soldiers.



“If the power goes out in this building, you get an electrician. Have you ever thought of how Zimbabweans managed to get a good education system? It was because former President Robert Mugabe was a teacher and he understood education,” Moyo said.



“What puzzles me now is that we want to put lawyers to fix the economy. Do we want to make new laws? What we want is someone to fix the economy, but it is not for me to decide. It is for Zimbabweans to decide.”



Moyo lampooned the Zanu PF government for failing to be transparent on the deals they signed with investors, saying that government must be accountable to the people.



“People think that when they get to Parliament, their job is to support the President. No, their job is to actually put the Executive to account, but we have corrupted the system,” he said.



Moyo added that his government would end the long era of wasteful recurrent spending and return the country to fiscal sanity. Newsday