skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 5 June 2018
MORE PICS : MDC MARCH
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUNYEZA'S EMPIRE CRUMBLES
Business Shingi Munyeza seems to have failed to grow the businesses he acquired several years ago as he is reportedly set to dispose the fra...
MOHADI : WE ARE A JUNTA GOVT
VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi yesterday stole the limelight for the wrong reasons when he told thousands of Zanu PF supporters at a rally in...
ED REVEALS IMPEACHMENT PLOT
President Mnangagwa yesterday said Zanu-PF National Assembly candidates sitting on the fence will be dismissed from the party if they are no...
PIC : ITS MINE
Chamisa carries a goat which he was given in Wedza yesterday.
HARARE THREATENS DEMOLITIONS
Harare City Council (HCC) has opened a Pandora’s Box on the eve of elections set for July 30 after the municipality declared war on illegal ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment