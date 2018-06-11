MOHADI'S BROTHER DIES





The brother to Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cde Cephas Bayane Malapela has died.





He was 79. Cde Malapela died at Gwanda Provincial Hospital today after battling high blood pressure and diabetes for some time.





Speaking to the ZBC News, Vice President Mohadi expressed deep sadness at the loss of his brother, saying Cde Malapela did not only mentor him but also shaped his political career.





Cde Mohadi said his brother has left a huge void that will be difficult to fill.





The Zanu PF Provincial Chairman for Matabeleland South Province, Cde Rabelani Choene said the province has learnt with great shock and sadness of the passing on of Cde Malapela.





He said the death of the former educator is not only a big blow to his family but to the entire province.





Cde Choene, who spoke of the close relationship between Cde Mohadi and the late Cde Malapela offered words of comfort to the Vice President.



