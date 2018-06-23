MNANGAGWA STATEMENT





This afternoon, as we were leaving a wonderful rally in Bulawayo, there was an explosion on the stage. Several people were affected by the blast, and I have already been to visit them in the hospital. While we await further information, my thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.







The campaign so far has been conducted in a free and peaceful environment, and we will not allow this cowardly act to get in our way as we move towards elections.





Let us continue to be united and address our differences peacefully. The strongest response to violence is peace. The strongest response to hate is love.



