MNANGAGWA MEETS BRITISH INVESTORS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met one of the biggest British business delegations to ever visit Zimbabwe in the past 38 years.

The 22-member delegation, which represents Invest Africa, met Cde Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare this afternoon.

The delegation comprises business representatives from various sectors including mining, real estate, infrastructure, power, agriculture, financial services and telecommunications.

The two vice presidents, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi; Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo; Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde July Moyo; Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri; Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo; Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya; Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UK Retired Colonel Christian Katsande and the Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Cde Munesu Munodawafa were also in attendance.

Responding to questions from waiting journalists after two and half hours of deliberations behind closed doors, President Mnangagwa said this is the biggest business delegation he has ever seen from the UK since Zimbabwe’s independence 38 years ago.

He said he has given the delegation an honest account of the country’s situation and the ball is now in their court to decide which areas they are going to invest in.