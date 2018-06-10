MNANGAGWA LEADING ZIM TO CANAAN





PRESIDENT Mnangangwa’s development-oriented policies will lead Zimbabwe into its own version of biblical Canaan hence he deserves to be retained in power during the forthcoming harmonised elections.





This was said by Bulilima West Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate, Cde Dingimuzi Phuthi at a rally at Nyele Business Centre in Bulilima last week while thanking party supporters for voting him during the primary elections.





He said President Mnangagwa would bring economic prosperity to Zimbabwe but he can do this if people and Zanu-PF supporters unite and vote for the party.





“President ED is the person to bring economic prosperity to the people of Zimbabwe. But what we have to do first is to win resoundingly the forthcoming elections. This starts by you voting for Zanu-PF candidates from local government to President.





This can only be achieved when people are united, a family with fighting brothers won’t stand,” said Cde Phuthi.





He said he was willing to tap knowledge from visionaries like President Mnangagwa who brushed shoulders with other departed political luminaries like Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.





“Politics did not start with us. There are luminaries like the late Father Zimbabwe, your child who hailed from this province. If there’s something that I learnt from elders like these and President ED, it’s to know what your people want and deliver on just that,” he said.





Addressing the gathering, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Small to Medium Enterprises and Co-operatives, Cde Evelyn Ndlovu, who is the candidate for the Women quota said former President Robert Mugabe resigned to spend time with his grandchildren.





“When President Mnangagwa came to power he went around the world preaching the Zimbabwe is Open for Business message and what did he come back with, billions of dollars which will resuscitate our economy and create jobs. Our children are dying in South Africa, coming back home in coffins.



