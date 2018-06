MINISTERS IN TROUBLE OVER DODGY $300K REGALIA DEAL

Another Zanu PF official said after Gumbo had agreed to facilitate the cargo flight, ZimAirways consultant Simba Chikore, who has also been doubling as de facto chief executive although was away in the United Kingdom on a training programme at the time, then instructed his management to write to Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa requesting more than US$300 000 to cover costs related to the proposed flights to China and India on Zanu PF business. Chinamsa is also Zanu PF secretary for finance. The funds, according to sources, were transferred to the murky airline via a local commercial bank. It is not clear whether Chinamsa paid the bill from party or public funds.