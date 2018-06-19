THe MDC Alliance has resorted to dirty tactics of littering the
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) with frivolous court applications,
despite successfully contributing in recent amendments to the Electoral
Act which brought the changes they are now contesting, The Herald has
learnt.
It emerged yesterday that the two MDCs led by Mr Nelson Chamisa and Professor Welshman Ncube successfully caused changes to more than 10 Sections of the Electoral Act, some of which they are now exerting pressure on ZEC to disregard.
President Mnangagwa signed the Electoral Amendment Act on May 28 this year.
MDC-T chief whip Mr Innocent Gonese and MDC-N’s then representative Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga made extensive contributions which saw a lot of sections being amended in the Act.
The pair was instrumental in the amendment of Section 4 of the electoral law, with Mr Gonese taking a leading role in changes made to sections 18, 20, 21, 35, 40, 56, 59 and 133.
The whole of section 171 was amended at the behest of Mr Gonese.
Mr Gonese, for instance, pushed for the insertion of sub-section 4(a) which confirms the independence of ZEC by giving the electoral body the leeway to prepare and keep the voters’ roll.
The amendment reads: “4(a) The Commission my prepare and maintain, in printed or electronic form, and a consolidated national voters roll and a consolidated voters roll for any constituency or ward . . .”
MDC Alliance has been accused of interfering by such powers vested in ZEC by the Electoral Amendment Act through demands meant to take away the powers vested in the electoral body to be the custodian of the voters roll.
Observers have said it is surprising that some of the so-called electoral demands being raised by MDC Alliance against ZEC were arising from the amendments which the opposition parties themselves sponsored.
Tuesday, 19 June 2018
MDC SWAMPING ZEC WITH FRIVOLOUS COURT CASES
