MDC MP UP FOR 2016 VIOLENCE

MDC Alliance aspiring candidates for Mutasa Central and Mutasa North, Trevor Saruwaka and David Chimhini respectively, have been summoned to the Mutare Magistrates’ Court on charges of promoting public violence.



Saruwaka is the provincial spokesperson for the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T in Manicaland, while Chimhini is the provincial chairman.



Saruwaka and Chimhini initially appeared in court sometime in 2016 after they were arrested for mobilising people and participating in an unsanctioned demonstration.

Their matter was removed from the court roll before they were last week sanctioned to reappear in court to answer to the charges.











Their lawyer, Mr Chris Ndlovu, confirmed that Saruwaka and Chimhini were summoned back to court.





“They were summoned to appear in court today (yesterday),” he said. “They came to court and the prosecutors said they were not ready to proceed with the trial. They were then told to go home.”

It is the State’s case that Saruwaka and Chimhini mobilised a group of about 30 opposition supporters and staged an unsanctioned demonstration in Mutare.





The court heard that the opposition wanted to demonstrate against what they called the slow pace by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in making electoral reforms.





Their actions, according to the State, had the potential to disturb the peace, security and public order.

Saruwaka and Chimhini’s party supporters were also reportedly involved in a spate of violent incidences during the primary elections in Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency.





The opposition party’s violent conduct resulted in the cancellation of primary elections on two separate occasions, which culminated in the imposition of Prosper Mutseyami as the party’s eventual candidate.

Mutseyami was contesting against Lynette Karenyi. Herald