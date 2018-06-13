Vice President Retired General Costantino Chiwenga says the MDC led councils have failed to run cities and towns for 17 years yet the alliance is trying to hoodwink the electorate by promising grand transformation if voted into power.





Cde Chiwenga addressed two rallies in Harare today, one Hopley and another in Epworth to garner support for the Zanu PF presidential candidate, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, and all other party candidates for the National Assembly, Senate, Women’s Quota and council seats in the 2018 harmonised elections.





Hopley suburb roared into life this Wednesday when the Vice President arrived for his first leg of the two rallies.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters, Cde Chiwenga said come the 30th of July, Zanu PF is going to romp to victory and defeated parties must accept the outcome.

Societal ills like corruption must come to an end, warned Cde Chiwenga.





“Yes we are aware that there is disgruntlement in certain quarters that the government is not fulfilling its promise to deal with corrupt elements, but what I can assure you is that appropriate time to act accordingly will come,” he said.





He also implored the electorate to be united, saying no individual is bigger than the party.

Cde Chiwenga also said the new Zanu PF administration is committed to transforming the livelihoods of citizens through the provision of all ancillary services and improving the country’s infrastructure like roads and energy.





Hopley suburb sprouted quickly after the 2005 Operation Murambatsvina and the area has no proper social service structures.





Various cooperatives and some land barons have been taking advantage of the residents most of whom do not have title deeds to their properties.





Cde Chiwenga assured the residents that they are safe and will not be displaced again, promising that after elections, the government’s plans to regularise the area and ensure that all social services facilities are availed will be put into action.





Cde Tongayi Mnangagwa, the National Assembly candidate for Harare South, was also formally introduced to the electorate while the rest of Harare province candidates who were present were also introduced to residents.





Vice President Chiwenga’s second rally was in Epworth, a peri-urban settlement 12 km from Harare city centre.





The area is characterised with mixed settlements where proper brick and asbestos houses live side by side with pole and dagga huts.





Flanked by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde July Moyo and the Zanu PF Chairperson for Harare Province, Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa, Cde Chiwenga had a straight forward message, that Zimbabweans should unite for peace and unity to allow the Zanu PF government led by President Mnangagwa to rebuild the economy, create jobs and uplift standards of living of the people.





He started by apologising for his late arrival, blaming it on the poor roads, adding that the new political dispensation is working to deliver a better life for Zimbabweans.





“With unity, Zimbabwe can reengage with other countries, resuscitate the economy and leave a legacy for the future generations. It is unfortunate that other people are obsessed with getting into power at all costs at the expense of leaving a good legacy for future generations,” he said.





Vice President Chiwenga went on to remind the Epworth electorate on the need to maintain peace and tranquility during the campaign period and after the polls, saying the country has invited external observers who should give testimony to the same peace and order that Zimbabweans demonstrated to the world when they marched to Zimbabwe Grounds on 18 November 2017 during the transition into the new political dispensation.





Turning to the problem of shelter in the area which has seen slums which are associated with crime and poverty, Cde Chiwenga said the days of land barons are over, adding that the government is moving in to plan proper land use and provision of amenities in the area. zbc