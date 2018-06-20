MDC COULD HAND HATFIELD TO ZANU PF ON A PLATE





MDC-T legislator Dr Tapiwa Mashakada could have handed Zanu-PF the Hatfield seat on a silver platter after successfully filing his papers on an MDC Alliance ticket, knowing fully well that he might have to pull out before the July 30 harmonised elections.





Dr Mashakada is the leading candidate for the Harare town clerk’s post among 11 short-listed aspirants that will be interviewed tomorrow.





If Dr Mashakada lands the post before the July 30 elections, he will have to pull out of the race, effectively giving Zanu-PF an edge.





If he lands the post after elections — supposing he retains the seat — Dr Mashakada will have to resign, leading to a by-election.





Zanu-PF is being represented in Hatfield by Cde Danny Musukuma.





Last year during similar interviews, Dr Mashakada said he was prepared to dump his constituency and politics to land the coveted position of Harare town clerk, with Harare mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni, who was also part of the interviewing panel, confirming the position.





“It’s in writing, I can confirm that,” said Clr Manyenyeni.





“It is, however, surprising that some town clerks were active members of political parties and they did not relinquish their posts. If you carry out a survey, you will find this to be true.”





During last year’s interviews, Dr Mashakada, came out tops after scoring 1 534 points.





The Local Government Board dismissed him as a suitable candidate, saying his curriculum vitae did not offer a concrete history in an appropriate executive management position, hence his experience was nowhere near what was required for a town clerk of the capital city.





The decision did no go down well with councillors, who took turns to accuse the Local Government Board of politicking and unprofessionalism.





Also shortlisted for the job was the city’s human capital director Dr Cainos Chingombe and Gweru town clerk Mrs Elizabeth Gwatipedza, who scored 1 394 points and 1 228 points, respectively.





Sources at Town House yesterday said Dr Mashakada was emerging tops again in the latest round of interviews.





“Dr Mashakada applied again for the position and was the top candidate among the 11 short-listed candidates,” said the source.

“There are fears that he will also be among the top candidates come interviews.





“We are likely to see a clash with the Local Government Board again, hence the search for a substantive town clerk for the city may remain a pipe dream.”





Human resources and general purposes committee chairperson, Councillor Wellington Chikombo said he was not preview to the names of the 11 short-listed candidates, saying he did not want to interfere with the process.





“We do not want to interfere with the consultant’s work,” he said. “Our job is to interview whoever is presented to us. I can only confirm that we met as a committee and agreed that interviews will be carried out on Thursday this week.”





Section 135 of the Urban Councils Act provides that the Local Government Board shall interview every person whose name would have been submitted to it by council.





The board can approve or reject any person recommended by the concerned council by giving reasons in writing to council.





The board then sends its report to the minister, and the decision of the minister on the matter will be final.





The Harare town clerk post fell vacant after Government refused to endorse the appointment of former NMB Bank chief executive Mr James Mushore. Herald



