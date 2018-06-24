MAYOR : MDC FAILED ME





BULAWAYO Mayor Councillor Martin Moyo said he was forced to stand as an independent candidate in Ward 3 after he was short-changed by the Mr Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T faction at the 11th hour in a process that he said was marred by confusion and punctuated by a homeboy syndrome and deployment of mafikizolos (johny come late) in the party.





Clr Moyo said certain processes were not followed that ended up seeing him standing as an independent, yet he was supposed to stand as a councillor for Ward 3 on an MDC-T ticket under the MDC Alliance banner led by Mr Chamisa.





“There were certain party processes that were not followed and I assumed they would be concluded favourably but that was not the case. There was a lot of hide and seek that took place within the party and things were not done in a clear manner,” he said.





He went on, “When this confusion came about I could not secure signatures to take my papers to the Nomination Court under the MDC-T banner so I ended up standing as an independent candidate. They had signed papers for their preferred candidate behind my back so I could not stand as the candidate under the same party that had shown me I was not wanted.”





He bemoaned the fact that there was no communication from the MDC-T leadership as to why they had fielded a another candidate at the 11th hour yet he was the official one and had laid his ground work with the party structures in the same ward.



