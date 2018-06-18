MARRIED WOMAN KILLS, DUMPS NEWBORN

A MARRIED 37-year-old woman from Tsholotsho has been arrested after she allegedly gave birth, slit her baby’s throat and dumped the body in a dam.



Future Ncube of Tshabanda village, under chief Gampu is suspected to have been impregnated by a lover.





She was allegedly having marital complications with her husband Mr Bishop Ndebele (42).

It is alleged that Ncube had hidden the pregnancy from her husband and after he confronted her many times in the past nine months, she adamantly denied being pregnant.

The couple lost a nine-year-old son due to suspected food poisoning two years ago under unclear circumstances.





Tshabanda village head, who is Mr Ndebele’s brother, Elliot, confirmed the incident.

He said Ncube told police that marital complications had driven her to kill the baby after she gave birth on Friday night.

“Ncube said she thought getting rid of the baby could have saved her marriage since my brother didn’t want anything to do with the pregnancy,” said Elliot.

The village head said Ncube went into labour at around 8PM on Friday after her husband had gone to sleep.





She gave birth and broke a bottle which she allegedly used to cut the baby’s throat.

“She walked to Longwe Dam where she threw the body. On Saturday, one of my children, Dalubuhle, who was in the company of two others while fetching water from the dam, discovered the baby.”





“They reported the matter and investigations led to the arrest of Ncube as people had noticed that she was pregnant,” he said.





Elliot said the incident was sad and embarrassing, especially considering that it was done by a grown woman.





“We expect adults to behave like adults and be exemplary to the youths. What my brother’s wife did is unheard of and cruel. Taking the life of an innocent being. I am glad she was arrested and police will deal with her accordingly,” he said.





The area village head said he was yet to call a villagers’ meeting to discuss the incident and warn people to desist from such behaviour.





Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the case of infanticide. Chronicle