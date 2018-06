MAPHOSA : I WILL INVEST BIG IN ZIM

“I am not going to be one of those watchers and moaners in the economy. We will invest in our own country. Every investment has its element of risk. And one cannot be very sure of any investment they partake in. Even our investment tools and science factors and theories we factor into these equations, do not make the investment immune to the market, social and political conditions that may shift these tectonic plates for the best or even worst. This is the nature of business. It is very unpredictable and very volatile,” he said.