MAN SUICIDAL AFTER WATCHING WIFE SEX TAPE

A man from Mvuma who watched a sex tape involving his wife and another man is now suicidal and had to be taken to his rural home.
Tryvolter Amon confirmed to The Mirror that he saw the sex tape in which his wife Naume Ngwende was having a romp with another man believed to be Tarcisus Marondedze (29), an IT officer at Mvuma General Hospital.
Amon said he is recuperating at his rural home but declined to give further details accusing The Mirror of trying to cartoon him.
The sex tape leaked in Mvuma last week and went viral. Ngwende who took various positions in the romp and was in the seventh heaven ran away to Gwanda where she is believed to be now staying with a sister.
Ngwende's phone went unanswered when The Mirror called her for a comment.
The Mirror also established from Masvingo Polytechinic Principal Evans Musara that Marondedze was recently investigated by the Institute for allegedly blackmailing a female student on attachment at Mvuma Hospital who spurned his sex proposals.
Marondedze confirmed that he was investigated by the College but said that he was in love with the said student.
He refuted allegations that he was the one involved in the sex tape with Ngwende but agreed that many people in the small mining town believe it's him. He said workmates who didn't like him are spreading malicious rumours about him.
"I don't appear in that sex tape so how do you know it's me. These are people who are just talking," said Marondedze.
The sex tape is in two parts; in the first part, the two had sex while Ngwende is looking down and in the second part they have sex while Ngwende is looking upwards and the man whose face does not appear in the footage repeatedly asks the woman whether she was enjoying the act.
Ngwende repeatedly answers ya-a-aaa!.
Yvone, Amon who is Amon's sister said her brother tried to drink rat poison after watching his wife's sex tape.
"As soon as she realised that the video had leaked, she fled to Gwanda to her brother's place. We have tried hard to get in touch with her but to no avail. I was shocked when I identified my sister in law (Naume) in the sex video because no one in our family suspected her of infidelity," Yvonne said.
Tarcious Marondeze (29), who is married, allegedly filmed himself while having sexual intercourse with Naume Ngwende who is also married to Tryvolter Amon. Ngwende and her husband reside in the Athens Mines houses in Mvuma.
Police are investigating on the matter.
According to sources privy to the matter, Marondeze filmed himself while having sexual intercourse with Ngwende and later sent the video to his friend, bragging to him how he had managed to entice a married woman into having sexual intercourse with him.
The friend later leaked the video through a local WhatsApp group using a South-African mobile number.
Midlands Provincial Medical Director Dr Simon Nyadundu could neither confirm nor deny the incident but said he was yet to be briefed on what happened since he had been away. Masvingo Mirror
