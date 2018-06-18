MAN SUICIDAL AFTER WATCHING WIFE SEX TAPE





A man from Mvuma who watched a sex tape involving his wife and another man is now suicidal and had to be taken to his rural home.





Tryvolter Amon confirmed to The Mirror that he saw the sex tape in which his wife Naume Ngwende was having a romp with another man believed to be Tarcisus Marondedze (29), an IT officer at Mvuma General Hospital.





Amon said he is recuperating at his rural home but declined to give further details accusing The Mirror of trying to cartoon him.





The sex tape leaked in Mvuma last week and went viral. Ngwende who took various positions in the romp and was in the seventh heaven ran away to Gwanda where she is believed to be now staying with a sister.





Ngwende's phone went unanswered when The Mirror called her for a comment.

The Mirror also established from Masvingo Polytechinic Principal Evans Musara that Marondedze was recently investigated by the Institute for allegedly blackmailing a female student on attachment at Mvuma Hospital who spurned his sex proposals.

Marondedze confirmed that he was investigated by the College but said that he was in love with the said student.





He refuted allegations that he was the one involved in the sex tape with Ngwende but agreed that many people in the small mining town believe it's him. He said workmates who didn't like him are spreading malicious rumours about him.





"I don't appear in that sex tape so how do you know it's me. These are people who are just talking," said Marondedze.





The sex tape is in two parts; in the first part, the two had sex while Ngwende is looking down and in the second part they have sex while Ngwende is looking upwards and the man whose face does not appear in the footage repeatedly asks the woman whether she was enjoying the act.



