MAN RAPES SISTER-IN-LAW TWICE

A 44-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo’s Pumula suburb has been arrested following an anonymous tip-off that he raped his 22-year-old sister-in-law twice.



The man’s wife had allegedly attempted to sweep the matter under the carpet. It is alleged that the man raped the complainant in November last year while his wife was away. The complainant reported the rape to her sister but she did not take action.





Yesterday the man was not asked to plead when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube. He was remanded in custody to July 5 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.





Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said in November last year while his wife was away, the man called the complainant to his bedroom but she refused.

He then allegedly dragged her to the bedroom and raped her once. The accused repeated this on another day during the same month, the court heard. The court heard that in February this year, an anonymous caller reported the rape to the police leading to the accused’s arrest. Chronicle