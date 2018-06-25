MAN RAPES LOVER'S MAID

A 52-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 21-year-old maid in Cowdray Park suburb.



The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, allegedly raped the woman twice in April and May.





The man allegedly took advantage of his girlfriend’s absence on both occasions. He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing rape charges.









Mr Ncube remanded him in custody to July 6 for provision of a trial date at the regional court.

The magistrate advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.





Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava told the court that on April 24 at midnight, the woman was sleeping in the kitchen when the man came in wearing his underwear only. “He kicked the woman lightly to wake her up and told her to join him in the bedroom since it was cold in the kitchen and her employer was not there and she refused. He forcibly got into her blankets and raped her once before going back to the bedroom,” said Mr Shava.





“On May 12 the man’s girlfriend attended a funeral in Nketa suburb. During the night the man went into the kitchen where the complainant was sleeping and asked her to caress his privates and she refused. The man removed the towel he had wrapped around his waist got into the woman’s blankets and raped her once.”

The court heard that the woman reported the matter to the police leading to the man’s arrest.

She was referred to hospital for medical examination. Chronicle