MAN ATTEMPTS TO BURN WIFE AND SON

A man from Inyathi area in Bubi district, Matabeleland North province, attempted to burn his wife and one-year old son to death in a hut following a misunderstanding, a court heard yesterday.



A quarrel between Priviledge Ncube (28) and his wife, Ms Sithokozile Mpofu (27) was sparked by Ms Mpofu’s younger sister’s visit to the couple’s homestead.





Ncube who was angered by the visit torched the couple’s hut while his wife and their one-year old son were inside.





The court heard that the two managed to escape but property valued at $1 300 was reduced to ashes.

Ncube was not asked to plead to two counts of attempted murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.





He was remanded in custody to June 27 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu alleged that at around 8PM on Monday, Ncube came home from Clemont Business Centre and found his wife and son sleeping inside the thatched hut.

“Ncube asked Ms Mpofu why her younger sister had visited their homestead. A misunderstanding arose between the two and Ncube came out of the hut and then torched it while Ms Mpofu and the child were inside,” he said.





Mr Ndlovu said Ms Mpofu and her son managed to escape unhurt. Chronicle