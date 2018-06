MAKAMBA : I'M STILL TELECEL CHAIRMAN

We have been instructed by Dr. James Makamba our client and owner of investment vehicle known as Kestrel Corporation (Private) Limited to correct certain factual inaccuracies in media reports which claim that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting was held on the 7th of June 2018 at 8:30am at Telecel Zimbabwe (Private) Limited boardroom wherein our client Dr. James Makamba is alleged to have sold his Equity in Telecel Zimbabwe (Private) Limited and that he agreed to step down as Chairman of the Board of Telecel Zimbabwe (Private) Limited and as Director in Telecel Zimbabwe (Private) Limited.