LOSERS GANG UP AGAINST CHAMISA

Top MDC officials including sitting Members of Parliament who lost primary elections are reportedly ganging up to form a strong team to fight Nelson Chamisa in 2019 at the opposition party’s congress.



Before he succumbed to colon cancer in February this year, MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai had sought to strategically ring-fence sitting MPs by not subjecting them to primary elections. In return, he demanded that the MPs use their resources to drum up support in rural areas where he deployed them.



The ascendancy of Chamisa as Tsvangirai’s successor marked a dramatic change in their fortunes, as the Kuwadzana East legislator called for everyone to be subjected to the people unless there was consensus on a particular candidate.



Most of the sitting MPs and party bigwigs failed to withstand the heat during the party’s primary elections, and fell by the wayside.



Those that feel hard done by Chamisa’s decision are now trying to influence a rebellion against him—in a development that analysts say could plunge the party into further turmoil. Daily News